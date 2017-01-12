Arrest in Uber assault case
The Uber passenger who reported being attacked by a driver in Philadelphia last month has a name to put to his suspected assailant. Major C. Fuller, 57, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person, according to Philadelphia Common Pleas Court records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|5 hr
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|George E. Norcross - A Hellish Nightmare
|10 hr
|Pastor
|2
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|20 hr
|Amy Guttrman
|3
|George E. Norcross III loses Inquire to Lewis Katz
|20 hr
|Pastor
|1
|Loan
|Wed
|DDP I live west p...
|1
|Loanshark or street loan needed in or around Ph... (Apr '13)
|Wed
|DDP I live west p...
|109
|George Norcross and www.evonik.com
|Wed
|Jim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC