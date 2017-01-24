Arcade Fire's new concert DVD will re...

Arcade Fire's new concert DVD will remind you what an incredible live band Arcade Fire is

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

When an artist's last record was a widely acclaimed magnum opus double LP, it's understandable that they'd want to take a while to make sure its successor is as amazing as possible. So even though it seems like forever away when Win Butler is telling Pitchfork that the next Arcade Fire In the meanwhile, the band has been giving us some very early appetizers to dig into - the fired-up industrial funk of "I Give You Power," co-starring Mavis Staples, hit our earbuds last week .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 5 min Porn Man 822
News Towing Operator Has History Of Problems, Faces ... (Jul '08) 3 hr Philadelphia is t... 32
Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16) 8 hr Philamom 189
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) 8 hr Steve Gratman 215
Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13) 18 hr Opp 22
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! Jan 19 Mark Squilla 4
Dietz and Watson being sued Jan 19 Rip tide 1
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,123 • Total comments across all topics: 278,232,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC