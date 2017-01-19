Arcade Fire enlists Mavis Staples for...

Arcade Fire enlists Mavis Staples for their first new song in four years

WXPN-FM Philadelphia

Canadian art rock juggernaut Arcade Fire is back with its first new music since 2013's Reflektor - and it enlists the vocal talents of livin' legend Mavis Staples trading verses with frontman Win Butler in a call-and-response: "I give you power / I can take it away." The song rides a skittery ominous electro-funk bump in the vein of Nine Inch Nails' The Fragile and Prince, with some deeply charged Sly & the Family Stone roots.

