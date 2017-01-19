Arcade Fire enlists Mavis Staples for their first new song in four years
Canadian art rock juggernaut Arcade Fire is back with its first new music since 2013's Reflektor - and it enlists the vocal talents of livin' legend Mavis Staples trading verses with frontman Win Butler in a call-and-response: "I give you power / I can take it away." The song rides a skittery ominous electro-funk bump in the vein of Nine Inch Nails' The Fragile and Prince, with some deeply charged Sly & the Family Stone roots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|18 hr
|Mark Squilla
|4
|Dietz and Watson being sued
|18 hr
|Rip tide
|1
|Review: Supreme Auto Service (Nov '15)
|Wed
|Scrote
|4
|Loan
|Wed
|Scrote
|2
|Anthony E McDonald (Tony) wanted for first degr...
|Wed
|Susan
|1
|Judge Jerome Simandle Ignores Human and Civil r...
|Wed
|Andy
|3
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Jan 16
|syxbysyx
|817
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC