American Revolution museum gets Washi...

American Revolution museum gets Washington friend's sword

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

A sword belonging to a close friend of George Washington who was a battlefield hero has been given to Philadelphia's new Museum of the American Revolution. The St. Andrew's Society of Philadelphia presented Gen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... 2 hr Recall Mayor Davi... 1
George E. Norcross - A Hellish Nightmare 7 hr Pastor 2
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! 17 hr Amy Guttrman 3
George E. Norcross III loses Inquire to Lewis Katz 17 hr Pastor 1
Loan Wed DDP I live west p... 1
Loanshark or street loan needed in or around Ph... (Apr '13) Wed DDP I live west p... 109
George Norcross and www.evonik.com Wed Jim 1
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,385 • Total comments across all topics: 277,861,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC