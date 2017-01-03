A police shooting so wrong that Philadelphia agreed to the largest settlement in department history
Philippe Holland has bullet fragments in his brain and a permanent seizure disorder. The slug that a Philadelphia police officer fired into his jaw on an April night in 2014 was removed only last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13)
|9 hr
|mee
|21
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|13 hr
|Tony G
|814
|ACME Markets CHEATS shoppers
|17 hr
|Joe sheridan
|1
|Gloucester Township Mayor Dave Mayer makes Hist...
|23 hr
|Leaving NJ
|1
|George Norcross Wikileaks
|Thu
|George
|1
|George E. Norcross Influences Judges
|Thu
|Pam
|1
|Philadelphia is corrupt.
|Thu
|Philadelphia is t...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC