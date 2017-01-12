8 shot, 2 fatally, in Philadelphia night of violence
Police say the gunfire started around 6:55 p.m. Thursday when two men, ages 18 and 23, were shot by two assailants in the Germantown section of the city. Just after 8 p.m. officers were dispatched to 76th Street and Ogontz Avenue, where a 19-year-old man was shot 10 times.
