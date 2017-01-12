8 shot, 2 fatally, in Philadelphia ni...

8 shot, 2 fatally, in Philadelphia night of violence

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Police say the gunfire started around 6:55 p.m. Thursday when two men, ages 18 and 23, were shot by two assailants in the Germantown section of the city. Just after 8 p.m. officers were dispatched to 76th Street and Ogontz Avenue, where a 19-year-old man was shot 10 times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... 15 hr Recall Mayor Davi... 1
George E. Norcross - A Hellish Nightmare 20 hr Pastor 2
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! Thu Amy Guttrman 3
George E. Norcross III loses Inquire to Lewis Katz Thu Pastor 1
Loan Wed DDP I live west p... 1
Loanshark or street loan needed in or around Ph... (Apr '13) Wed DDP I live west p... 109
George Norcross and www.evonik.com Wed Jim 1
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,290 • Total comments across all topics: 277,877,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC