6401 Church Rd., Philadelphia, Pa. 19151 | TREND images via Keller Williams Realty
This elegant Tudor Revival home on one of the nicest streets in Overbrook Farms, designed by noted architect Charles Barton Keen, dates to 1926. Yet Keen had a keen sense of things to come when he laid out the classically inspired rooms on the inside, for while this home follows the formal design principles of its time, it also boasts features that give it an open, airy feel not commonly found in traditional homes of that period.
