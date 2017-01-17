4,500 orchids on display at Longwood Gardens

Compared with some of the other creatures that arrived in Philadelphia over the last year - tarantulas at the Academy of Natural Sciences , a new Amur tiger at the Philadelphia Zoo - Longwood Gardens has something special up their sleeves. For their annual Orchid Extravaganza , running January 21 through March 31, Longwood will display the Phalaenopsis Sogo Yukidian "V3," a rare orchid hybrid that's prepared for viewing with the kind of dedication to craft that's usually put into high-end timepieces and painstakingly sculpted statues.

