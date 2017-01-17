4,500 orchids on display at Longwood Gardens
Compared with some of the other creatures that arrived in Philadelphia over the last year - tarantulas at the Academy of Natural Sciences , a new Amur tiger at the Philadelphia Zoo - Longwood Gardens has something special up their sleeves. For their annual Orchid Extravaganza , running January 21 through March 31, Longwood will display the Phalaenopsis Sogo Yukidian "V3," a rare orchid hybrid that's prepared for viewing with the kind of dedication to craft that's usually put into high-end timepieces and painstakingly sculpted statues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|8 hr
|Mark Squilla
|4
|Dietz and Watson being sued
|9 hr
|Rip tide
|1
|Review: Supreme Auto Service (Nov '15)
|21 hr
|Scrote
|4
|Loan
|21 hr
|Scrote
|2
|Anthony E McDonald (Tony) wanted for first degr...
|Wed
|Susan
|1
|Judge Jerome Simandle Ignores Human and Civil r...
|Wed
|Andy
|3
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Jan 16
|syxbysyx
|817
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC