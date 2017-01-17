4,500 orchids on display at Longwood ...

4,500 orchids on display at Longwood Gardens

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Compared with some of the other creatures that arrived in Philadelphia over the last year - tarantulas at the Academy of Natural Sciences , a new Amur tiger at the Philadelphia Zoo - Longwood Gardens has something special up their sleeves. For their annual Orchid Extravaganza , running January 21 through March 31, Longwood will display the Phalaenopsis Sogo Yukidian "V3," a rare orchid hybrid that's prepared for viewing with the kind of dedication to craft that's usually put into high-end timepieces and painstakingly sculpted statues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! 8 hr Mark Squilla 4
Dietz and Watson being sued 9 hr Rip tide 1
Review: Supreme Auto Service (Nov '15) 21 hr Scrote 4
Loan 21 hr Scrote 2
Anthony E McDonald (Tony) wanted for first degr... Wed Susan 1
Judge Jerome Simandle Ignores Human and Civil r... Wed Andy 3
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Jan 16 syxbysyx 817
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,336 • Total comments across all topics: 278,067,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC