356 Cinnaminson St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19128 | TREND image via Zillow

Nestled on a hillside in Philadelphia, Germany Hill is a neighborhood in Roxborough that really does have it all - it's quiet, it's close to public transportation, it's walkable, it's close to many bars and restaurants, and it still maintains some natural beauty. What more could a potential homeowner need? Homes in Germany Hill range anywhere from $160,000 to $520,000, with the median price falling at about $222,000.

