Zenda, oldest African lion in a U.S. zoo, dies in Philadelphia at 25

The Philadelphia Zoo has announced the death of the oldest African lion in the United States zoo population by several years. According to the zoo, Zenda had to be euthanized on Thursday "due to an acute decline in her mobility and behavior."

