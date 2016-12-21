Woman critically hurt after running into traffic in NE Philly42 minutes ago

Woman critically hurt after running i...

Woman critically hurt after running into traffic in NE Philly

11 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

A 30-year-old woman was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia on Friday night. The woman, whose identity was not yet known, ran into traffic on the 12000 block of Knights Road at about 11 p.m. when she was hit, police said Saturday.

