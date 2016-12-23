Tonight's Concert Picks: Condition Oakland (A Benefit For The Victims ...

Tonight's Concert Picks: Condition Oa...

Tonight, the main floor of Kung Fu Necktie will host Condition Oakland: A Benefit For The Victims Of The Ghost Ship Fire . The tragedy occurred earlier this month at the NoCal DIY space, taking 36 lives and leaving some without a home, and now, a slew of Philly artists are banding together to do their part.

