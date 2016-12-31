The XPN top 100 songs of 2016

The XPN top 100 songs of 2016

Here are the top 100 songs of 2016 as voted on by the XPN community. To quote Chuck Prophet, it was a bad year for rock and roll, losing so many incredible musicians.

