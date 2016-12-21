The Latest: Cosby, citing news coverage, seeks to move trial
Bill Cosby wants to move his trial out of a suburban Philadelphia courthouse, arguing there's been widespread negative press coverage of the sexual assault case. Lawyers for the 79-year-old comedian filed a motion Friday that asked the judge to either move it out of Montgomery County or bring in a jury from elsewhere.
