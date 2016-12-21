Strong Sulfur-Like Odor Sweeps Throug...

Strong Sulfur-Like Odor Sweeps Through Philadelphia

A strong smell of sulfur swept through parts of Philadelphia Friday night alarming residents and sending emergency crews on a hunt for the source. The strong acrid odor, which resembled rotten eggs, was reported from South Philadelphia through Center City and up into parts of Northeast Philadelphia.

