Strong Sulfur-Like Odor Sweeps Through Philadelphia
A strong smell of sulfur swept through parts of Philadelphia Friday night alarming residents and sending emergency crews on a hunt for the source. The strong acrid odor, which resembled rotten eggs, was reported from South Philadelphia through Center City and up into parts of Northeast Philadelphia.
