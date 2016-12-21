Same-sex divorce: Pa. court voids ruling blocking women from ending out-of-state civil union
Pennsylvania must regard same-sex civil unions entered into in Vermont to be equivalent to marriages for the purposes of dissolution and divorce, a state court ruled. ) Freyda Neyman and Florence Buckley couldn't legally marry in Pennsylvania in 2002, but the women can legally get divorced here in 2016, a state Superior Court panel ruled Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lower Unemployment increased Consumer Spending ...
|9 hr
|Trump to hurt eco...
|1
|Did Barack Obama Help or Hurt You?
|Mon
|Trump-s Turn
|3
|Drexel Univ George Ciccariello White Genocide a...
|Mon
|MAGA2016
|1
|Teresa Gaitan is trash
|Dec 23
|Philadelphia is t...
|1
|George E. Norcross back on Philly.com to retali...
|Dec 22
|Gigi
|1
|Rodian Gaitan, P.O. Box 45808 is a computer hac...
|Dec 22
|Philadelphia is t...
|1
|Robert Gaitan of 1452 Van Kirk street is a cree...
|Dec 20
|Philadelphia is t...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC