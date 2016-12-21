Same-sex divorce: Pa. court voids rul...

Same-sex divorce: Pa. court voids ruling blocking women from ending out-of-state civil union

Pennsylvania must regard same-sex civil unions entered into in Vermont to be equivalent to marriages for the purposes of dissolution and divorce, a state court ruled. ) Freyda Neyman and Florence Buckley couldn't legally marry in Pennsylvania in 2002, but the women can legally get divorced here in 2016, a state Superior Court panel ruled Wednesday.

