Rotten egg odor that stunk up Philadelphia was from refinery

Officials say the acrid order of rotten eggs that wafted through Philadelphia has been blamed on a power outage at a refinery just across the river from the city. The foul odor first was reported to dispatchers at Philadelphia Gas Works around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

