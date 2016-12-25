Rodin Museum in Philadelphia to close temporarily in January
Starting on Jan. 2, the Rodin Museum will be closed for a month as it prepares a new installation, reopening on Feb. 1. The Philadelphia museum, which is devoted to the art of French sculptor Auguste Rodin, is crafting a new installation to focus on his work The Kiss in honor of the centenary of his death in 1917. The Kiss depicts a couple in the midst of an embrace, their lips almost touching.
