Rodin Museum in Philadelphia to close...

Rodin Museum in Philadelphia to close temporarily in January

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

Starting on Jan. 2, the Rodin Museum will be closed for a month as it prepares a new installation, reopening on Feb. 1. The Philadelphia museum, which is devoted to the art of French sculptor Auguste Rodin, is crafting a new installation to focus on his work The Kiss in honor of the centenary of his death in 1917. The Kiss depicts a couple in the midst of an embrace, their lips almost touching.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students heckle parents of Philadelphia teen ov... (Oct '12) 8 hr Orkneythepussy 20
News Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08) 17 hr OPERATION GREYLORD 69
News Pregnant Woman Shot In Head Dies (Jun '08) Thu A friend Kimberly H 120
Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08) Thu Tim 33
Teresa Gaitan is trash Thu Fitus T Bluster 2
George E. Norcross back on Philly.com to retali... Thu Tabitha 2
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Thu ADeplorableGuy 819
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,932 • Total comments across all topics: 277,479,621

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC