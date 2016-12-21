Remains found in Bear Creek Twp. identified as missing Pa. teen
The adoptive mother of teenage girl whose remains were found in Bear Creek Township in October is facing charges related to her disappearance. Sara Packer, 41, whose adopted daughter Grace Packer went missing in July, has been charged with child endangerment and obstruction in what is now a homicide investigation.
