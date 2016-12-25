R.I.P. 80s pop icon George Michael
Dynamic singer and songwriter George Michael , who got his start with the 80s pop duo Wham! before branching out into a fruitful solo career into the 90s, has passed away at age 53. According to a report in the BBC News , the artist born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou has sold 100 million albums over nearly four-decades as a performer. A statement provided by Michael's publicist said "It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.
