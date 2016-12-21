Police: Suspect in custody in slaying...

Police: Suspect in custody in slaying of S. Philly grocery owner

Donna Fikes of Odessa, Texas at the memorial as patrons, neighbors, and relatives remember Marie Buck on Tuesday. A suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting death of an 81-year-old woman at her South Philadelphia grocery shop on Christmas Eve, police said Thursday morning.

