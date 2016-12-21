Philly garden to honor man who challenged internment of Japanese Americans5 minutes ago

A FEELING of "peace and serenity" enveloped 6-year-old Kenneth Finkel that day in 1958 as he walked the grounds of the Shofuso Japanese House and Garden with his father, whose thoughts likely were more complicated, he recalls. "At that time, I wasn't thinking about his wartime experiences," said Finkel, a distinguished lecturer in American studies at Temple University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.