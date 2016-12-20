Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Receives William Penn Foundation Grant to Support Tune Up Philly
Louis Scaglione, President and Music Director of the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra , has announced that the PYO organization is the recipient of its first grant from the William Penn Foundation. The two-year grant of $82,500 will support expansion of Tune Up Philly , now in its seventh season.
