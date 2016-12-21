PATCO offers free rides on New Year's Eve8 minutes ago
New Year's Eve revelers can ride the PATCO high-speed line for free from 8 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday. It marks the first time in its 50-year history that the agency has offered free rides.
