One dead in Christmas morning crash in South Philly3 minutes ago

A man was killed in a car crash at Broad Street and Washington Avenue in South Philadelphia early Christmas morning. At 1:35 a.m., the man, whose name and age were not released, drove a 2010 Honda Accord through a red light, colliding with a 2012 Kia before knocking down a traffic pole and fire hydrant and coming to rest on the sidewalk, police said.

