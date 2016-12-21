National ban on all citrus from region that sent 'medflies' to Camden
Federal officials have banned all shipments of citrus to the United States from a region of Morocco that sent Mediterranean fruit flies to the Port of Philadelphia at Camden two weeks ago. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has called the medfly "one of the world's most destructive agricultural pests," since its larvae destroy many varieties of fruits and vegetable crops.
