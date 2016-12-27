Moor Mother and NAH collab on industrial "May 7th" video
Local experimental musician NAH is wrapping up 2016 with new records and a pair of new videos, one of which features fellow Philly artist Moor Mother . Taken from this month's MICHAEL LP , "May 7th" has an industrial rawness that The Deli related to "a horror-movie urgency" when they picked up on the accompanying clip .
