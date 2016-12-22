Missing Montco teen found dead, dismembered in Luzerne County
Grace Packer, the 15-year-old Montgomery County girl who disappeared from her Montgomery County home this summer was found dead and dismembered in a wooded area in Luzerne County, authorities said. Packer's mother reported her missing July 11 from their home on Tennis Avenue in tssshe Ardsley section of Abington Township.
