Man Killed, 2 Firefighters Hurt in Fishtown Apartment Fire
A man was killed when a fire started inside his apartment here on Shackamaxon Street in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. A man was killed and two firefighters were hospitalized after a quick moving fire tore through an apartment in Philadelphia's Fishtown section early Wednesday, fire officials said.
