Lyft's Plan for Philadelphia in 2017
Lyft has plans to expand in the Philadelphia market in 2017 now that the ride-sharing service is finally legal. Gov. Tom Wolf this past November made transportation networking companies, or TNCs, like Lyft and UberX legal in Philadelphia after a years-long battle to legalize the services in the market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lower Unemployment increased Consumer Spending ...
|1 hr
|Trump to hurt eco...
|1
|Did Barack Obama Help or Hurt You?
|Mon
|Trump-s Turn
|3
|Drexel Univ George Ciccariello White Genocide a...
|Mon
|MAGA2016
|1
|Teresa Gaitan is trash
|Dec 23
|Philadelphia is t...
|1
|George E. Norcross back on Philly.com to retali...
|Dec 22
|Gigi
|1
|Rodian Gaitan, P.O. Box 45808 is a computer hac...
|Dec 22
|Philadelphia is t...
|1
|Robert Gaitan of 1452 Van Kirk street is a cree...
|Dec 20
|Philadelphia is t...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC