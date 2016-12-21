Lyft's Plan for Philadelphia in 2017

Lyft's Plan for Philadelphia in 2017

Lyft has plans to expand in the Philadelphia market in 2017 now that the ride-sharing service is finally legal. Gov. Tom Wolf this past November made transportation networking companies, or TNCs, like Lyft and UberX legal in Philadelphia after a years-long battle to legalize the services in the market.

