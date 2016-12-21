Juveniles fight at former Franklin Mills mall; 4 arrested16 minutes ago
Four people were arrested after a large crowd of juveniles caused a disturbance Tuesday evening at the Philadelphia Mills mall in Northeast Philadelphia, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Barack Obama Help or Hurt You?
|Mon
|Trump-s Turn
|3
|Drexel Univ George Ciccariello White Genocide a...
|Mon
|MAGA2016
|1
|Teresa Gaitan is trash
|Dec 23
|Philadelphia is t...
|1
|George E. Norcross back on Philly.com to retali...
|Dec 22
|Gigi
|1
|Rodian Gaitan, P.O. Box 45808 is a computer hac...
|Dec 22
|Philadelphia is t...
|1
|Robert Gaitan of 1452 Van Kirk street is a cree...
|Dec 20
|Philadelphia is t...
|1
|Act Up Philadelphia member arrested in D.C. pro...
|Dec 20
|Papadums Hot IN L...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC