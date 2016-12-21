Jonathan Josey, outside the criminal justice center, in Philadelphia, on February 26, 2013.

The city had the right to deny a promotion for a Philadelphia police lieutenant - accused and acquitted of hitting a woman at a Puerto Rican parade - a common pleas judge has ruled. Jonathan Josey, a 23-year veteran of the department, has been caught up in legal matters since 2012 when a video of him appearing to strike a woman following the parade went viral and he was fired.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.