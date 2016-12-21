Is it too soon to talk about recyclin...

Is it too soon to talk about recycling Christmas trees?

Beginning Monday and running through Jan. 14, Philadelphia Streets Department will be operating drop-off recycling centers for Christmas trees that are untied and free of decorations. The six Streets Department Sanitation Convenience Centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday for tree drop off.

