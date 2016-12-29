Is anti-racist a code word for anti-w...

Is anti-racist a code word for anti-white? No, but the people behind #WhiteGenocide may think so

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Salon

The false claim that there is a genocide against white people is a key rallying cry used by organized white supremacists to justify racist violence targeting people of color, Muslims and Jews. With the rise of Donald Trump, who promptly appointed white nationalist Steve Bannon as his chief strategist, those forces will soon have a direct line to the White House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teresa Gaitan is trash 40 min Fitus T Bluster 2
George E. Norcross back on Philly.com to retali... 2 hr Tabitha 2
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 5 hr ADeplorableGuy 819
Lower Unemployment increased Consumer Spending ... 20 hr Trump to hurt eco... 1
Did Barack Obama Help or Hurt You? Mon Trump-s Turn 3
Drexel Univ George Ciccariello White Genocide a... Mon MAGA2016 1
Rodian Gaitan, P.O. Box 45808 is a computer hac... Dec 22 Philadelphia is t... 1
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,467 • Total comments across all topics: 277,424,261

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC