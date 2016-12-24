Happy Holidays from Chance the Rapper! Listen to his Merry Christmas Lil Mama EP
Chance the Rapper capped off his year, or so we thought, last week, by tearing up Studio 8H ; surrounded by artificial snowflakes and some of his best friends he got even the scroogiest of folks into the Christmas spirit after performing "Same Drugs" and "Finish Line/Drown," and celebrating our last Christmas with Barack Obama. He decided his year needed a tree-topper however, so he and Jeremih dropped Merry Christmas Lil Mama , a Christmas mixtape dedicated to all the black women back in Chicago; if you need a little hip hop and R&B added to your Christmas playlists, look no further than here.
