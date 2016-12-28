Go for the Go Go at Trestle Inn's New Year's Eve party.
Glitter City Gala @ Hyatt at the Bellevue Times Square can have its giant ball: We've got a lit Liberty Bell ready to drop at midnight at the Hyatt. The Glitter City Gala includes live music, DJs, dancing, multiple floors, food, an open bar and professional photographers capturing it all.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teresa Gaitan is trash
|40 min
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|George E. Norcross back on Philly.com to retali...
|2 hr
|Tabitha
|2
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|5 hr
|ADeplorableGuy
|819
|Lower Unemployment increased Consumer Spending ...
|20 hr
|Trump to hurt eco...
|1
|Did Barack Obama Help or Hurt You?
|Mon
|Trump-s Turn
|3
|Drexel Univ George Ciccariello White Genocide a...
|Mon
|MAGA2016
|1
|Rodian Gaitan, P.O. Box 45808 is a computer hac...
|Dec 22
|Philadelphia is t...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC