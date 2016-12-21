Feds discover destructive pest at Cam...

Feds discover destructive pest at Camden port30 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Customs officials inspecting a large shipment of citrus at the Port of Philadelphia in Camden recently discovered the presence of Mediterranean fruit flies, "one of the world's most destructive agricultural pests," the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. The discovery was made Dec. 14 during a routine examination of 105,000 crates of clementines, a popular fruit similar to tangerines, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pregnant Woman Shot In Head Dies (Jun '08) 7 hr A friend Kimberly H 120
Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08) 16 hr Tim 33
Teresa Gaitan is trash 22 hr Fitus T Bluster 2
George E. Norcross back on Philly.com to retali... Thu Tabitha 2
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Thu ADeplorableGuy 819
Lower Unemployment increased Consumer Spending ... Wed Trump to hurt eco... 1
Did Barack Obama Help or Hurt You? Dec 26 Trump-s Turn 3
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
  1. Climate Change
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Serena Williams
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,413 • Total comments across all topics: 277,452,581

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC