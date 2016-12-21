Feds discover destructive pest at Camden port30 minutes ago
Customs officials inspecting a large shipment of citrus at the Port of Philadelphia in Camden recently discovered the presence of Mediterranean fruit flies, "one of the world's most destructive agricultural pests," the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. The discovery was made Dec. 14 during a routine examination of 105,000 crates of clementines, a popular fruit similar to tangerines, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pregnant Woman Shot In Head Dies (Jun '08)
|7 hr
|A friend Kimberly H
|120
|Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08)
|16 hr
|Tim
|33
|Teresa Gaitan is trash
|22 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|George E. Norcross back on Philly.com to retali...
|Thu
|Tabitha
|2
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Thu
|ADeplorableGuy
|819
|Lower Unemployment increased Consumer Spending ...
|Wed
|Trump to hurt eco...
|1
|Did Barack Obama Help or Hurt You?
|Dec 26
|Trump-s Turn
|3
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC