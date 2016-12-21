Ex-Philly prosecutor suspended for revenge plot against lover
The story of former Philadelphia prosecutor Lynn Marietta Nichols - who was forced to resign in 2013 for lashing out against her former lover - hit another milestone this week. Nichols, 49, was suspended Monday from practicing law for 30 months by the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Barack Obama Help or Hurt You?
|4 hr
|January20
|1
|Teresa Gaitan is trash
|Fri
|Philadelphia is t...
|1
|George E. Norcross back on Philly.com to retali...
|Thu
|Gigi
|1
|Rodian Gaitan, P.O. Box 45808 is a computer hac...
|Thu
|Philadelphia is t...
|1
|Robert Gaitan of 1452 Van Kirk street is a cree...
|Dec 20
|Philadelphia is t...
|1
|Act Up Philadelphia member arrested in D.C. pro...
|Dec 20
|Papadums Hot IN L...
|4
|Miguel O. Gaitan of 1452 Van Kirk street is a o...
|Dec 20
|Philadelphia is t...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC