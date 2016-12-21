Defense rests in triple killing trial

Defense rests in triple killing trial

Monday Dec 19

After a week of testimony aimed at bolstering a mistaken-identity defense, attorneys for Ibrahim Muhammed and Nalik Scott - accused in a 2011 triple murder - rested their case Monday afternoon. They called a Philadelphia police detective to the stand again - who, last week, testified for the prosecution about the investigation that led to Muhammed's arrest.

