Defendant takes stand in penalty phase of West Philly triple murder
Nalik Scott took the witness stand Thursday at his sentencing hearing in a triple murder and told a jury he didn't feel remorse for the crime - because he didn't do it. "I can look you all in the eyes and say all this because I was falsely accused," he said, turning toward the family of Porfirio Nunez, Juana Nunez, and Lina Sanchez, who were shot to death during a robbery of their family bodega in 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Barack Obama Help or Hurt You?
|Sat
|January20
|1
|Teresa Gaitan is trash
|Fri
|Philadelphia is t...
|1
|George E. Norcross back on Philly.com to retali...
|Thu
|Gigi
|1
|Rodian Gaitan, P.O. Box 45808 is a computer hac...
|Dec 22
|Philadelphia is t...
|1
|Robert Gaitan of 1452 Van Kirk street is a cree...
|Dec 20
|Philadelphia is t...
|1
|Act Up Philadelphia member arrested in D.C. pro...
|Dec 20
|Papadums Hot IN L...
|4
|Miguel O. Gaitan of 1452 Van Kirk street is a o...
|Dec 20
|Philadelphia is t...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC