Defendant takes stand in penalty phase of West Philly triple murder

Nalik Scott took the witness stand Thursday at his sentencing hearing in a triple murder and told a jury he didn't feel remorse for the crime - because he didn't do it. "I can look you all in the eyes and say all this because I was falsely accused," he said, turning toward the family of Porfirio Nunez, Juana Nunez, and Lina Sanchez, who were shot to death during a robbery of their family bodega in 2011.

