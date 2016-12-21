Court refuses to void jury's $2 verdict in car crash lawsuit
A state appeals court is refusing to second-guess a jury that rendered a $2 damages verdict in a lawsuit over a traffic accident that occurred in the busy loop in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. And a Philadelphia judge was right not to grant a new trial to the plaintiffs in the case, the Superior Court concluded in an opinion Judge Paula Francisco Ott filed this week.
