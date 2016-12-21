Commentary: A new generation of leade...

Commentary: A new generation of leadership for Philly

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

In this holiday season, following closely on the heels of a particularly divisive national election, we need a heavy dose of hope. We're not going to get it by watching the news.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 2 hr ADeplorableGuy 819
Lower Unemployment increased Consumer Spending ... 17 hr Trump to hurt eco... 1
Did Barack Obama Help or Hurt You? Mon Trump-s Turn 3
Drexel Univ George Ciccariello White Genocide a... Mon MAGA2016 1
Teresa Gaitan is trash Dec 23 Philadelphia is t... 1
George E. Norcross back on Philly.com to retali... Dec 22 Gigi 1
Rodian Gaitan, P.O. Box 45808 is a computer hac... Dec 22 Philadelphia is t... 1
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,810 • Total comments across all topics: 277,421,175

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC