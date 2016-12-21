Cephas Takes Wynnefield Ways to Harrisburg
Wynnefield doesn't control most of the votes in W. Philadelphia's 192nd Legislative Dist. But it has become a favored home for Black leadership in Philadelphia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philadelphia Public Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pregnant Woman Shot In Head Dies (Jun '08)
|10 hr
|A friend Kimberly H
|120
|Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08)
|19 hr
|Tim
|33
|Teresa Gaitan is trash
|Thu
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|George E. Norcross back on Philly.com to retali...
|Thu
|Tabitha
|2
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Thu
|ADeplorableGuy
|819
|Lower Unemployment increased Consumer Spending ...
|Wed
|Trump to hurt eco...
|1
|Did Barack Obama Help or Hurt You?
|Dec 26
|Trump-s Turn
|3
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC