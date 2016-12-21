Arrest made in fatal hit-run in Lower...

Arrest made in fatal hit-run in Lower Merion

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Philly.com

A Philadelphia man was arrested in the hit-and-run death of a 72-year-old man in Montgomery County earlier this month, prosecutors said Tuesday. Farran Haynes, 44, of the 5200 block of West Clarkson Avenue in East Germantown, was charged with accidents involving death and related offenses.

