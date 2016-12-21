Armored car guard robbed at suburban ...

Armored car guard robbed at suburban Philadelphia mall

3 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Local police and federal agents are seeking the public's help in finding two men who assaulted and robbed an armored car guard at a mall in suburban Philadelphia earlier this month. The FBI and Plymouth Township police jointly released surveillance video on Wednesday that shows the suspects just prior to the Dec. 19 robbery at the Plymouth Meeting Mall.

