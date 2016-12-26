'America's Got Talent' will hold auditions in Philadelphia
"America's Got Talent," the NBC-TV reality competition series that last year ranked No. 1 in its time slot for the 11th straight season, will hold Season 12 open call auditions in Philadelphia on Jan. 14, it has been announced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Barack Obama Help or Hurt You?
|7 hr
|Trump-s Turn
|3
|Drexel Univ George Ciccariello White Genocide a...
|9 hr
|MAGA2016
|1
|Teresa Gaitan is trash
|Dec 23
|Philadelphia is t...
|1
|George E. Norcross back on Philly.com to retali...
|Dec 22
|Gigi
|1
|Rodian Gaitan, P.O. Box 45808 is a computer hac...
|Dec 22
|Philadelphia is t...
|1
|Robert Gaitan of 1452 Van Kirk street is a cree...
|Dec 20
|Philadelphia is t...
|1
|Act Up Philadelphia member arrested in D.C. pro...
|Dec 20
|Papadums Hot IN L...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC