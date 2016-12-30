A Decade of Johnny Brenda's: Reflections and portraits
Ten years ago this fall, Johnny Brenda's opened the door to their new upstairs show space, and it celebrated the anniversary back in September with a couple nights of all-local shows . During that run, several of the staff and performers were kind enough to sit down for portraits and offer their thoughts on what Johnny Brenda's means to them and the community.
