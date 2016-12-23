7156 Crittenden St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19119 | TREND image via Keller Williams Horsham
Mt. Airy may be one neighborhood, but its two sides have distinct personalities that are knit together by its main drag, Germantown Avenue. East Mt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Barack Obama Help or Hurt You?
|Sat
|January20
|1
|Teresa Gaitan is trash
|Fri
|Philadelphia is t...
|1
|George E. Norcross back on Philly.com to retali...
|Thu
|Gigi
|1
|Rodian Gaitan, P.O. Box 45808 is a computer hac...
|Dec 22
|Philadelphia is t...
|1
|Robert Gaitan of 1452 Van Kirk street is a cree...
|Dec 20
|Philadelphia is t...
|1
|Act Up Philadelphia member arrested in D.C. pro...
|Dec 20
|Papadums Hot IN L...
|4
|Miguel O. Gaitan of 1452 Van Kirk street is a o...
|Dec 20
|Philadelphia is t...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC