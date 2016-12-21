53 surgeries and 'a life in decline' ...

53 surgeries and 'a life in decline' due to New Year's Eve gunfire

He was an 11-year-old kid from Wilmington, walking to watch the annual fireworks at Penn's Landing on New Year's Eve 1998, when he was hit by celebratory gunfire in South Philadelphia. As a result of the bullet that remains lodged in his head 18 years later, Joe Jaskolka has undergone 53 surgeries to his brain and eyes, and can no longer walk.

