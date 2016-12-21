53 surgeries and 'a life in decline' due to New Year's Eve gunfire

He was an 11-year-old kid from Wilmington, walking to watch the annual fireworks at Penn's Landing on New Year's Eve 1998, when he was hit by celebratory gunfire in South Philadelphia. As a result of the bullet that remains lodged in his head 18 years later, Joe Jaskolka has undergone 53 surgeries to his brain and eyes, and can no longer walk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.