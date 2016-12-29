3 Valley View Rd., Philadelphia, Pa. ...

3 Valley View Rd., Philadelphia, Pa. 19118 | TREND images via BHHS Fox & Roach

Trompe l'oeil is a French term for an artistic practice that makes the viewer think she is looking at one thing when she's actually seeing something else altogether. This week's Jawdropper is a trompe l'oeil masterpiece that looks like an old Main Line chateau but is actually a very modern home in Chestnut Hill.

